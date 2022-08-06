Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,052 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $9,524,413.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,014,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,737,570.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $9,524,413.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,014,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,737,570.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,744,984 shares of company stock worth $35,084,176.

Shares of BAM opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

