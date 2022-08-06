Stephens Inc. AR Sells 221 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in State Street were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.