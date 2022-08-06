Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,124 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cannae were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 77.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,959,929 shares of company stock valued at $109,675,055 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Cannae

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.