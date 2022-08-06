Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,405 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

