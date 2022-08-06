Stephens Inc. AR Sells 401 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

ST opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

