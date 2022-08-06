Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,986 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $108,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $113,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

