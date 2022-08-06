Stephens Inc. AR Sells 746 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Olin were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Olin by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Olin by 2,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 468,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,064,019 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

