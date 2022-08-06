Stephens Inc. AR Takes $243,000 Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $27.07 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
