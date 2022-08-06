Stephens Inc. AR Takes $264,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 214.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

