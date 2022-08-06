Stephens Inc. AR Takes $270,000 Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.542 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.