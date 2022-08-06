Stephens Inc. AR Takes $276,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,582,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,217,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,222,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,052,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

