Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Catalent were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

