Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in UGI were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in UGI by 10.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 25,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 229,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of UGI by 919.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.