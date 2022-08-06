Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

MRCC opened at $9.11 on Friday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $197.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.79%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.