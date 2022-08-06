Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $182.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

