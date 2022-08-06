Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in eBay were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,654 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 141,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

