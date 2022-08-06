STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Cut to $250.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

STERIS stock opened at $211.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. STERIS has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,353,000 after buying an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

