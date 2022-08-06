STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.71.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. STERIS has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in STERIS by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

