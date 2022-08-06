Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $31,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

NYSE EQT opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -18.38%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

