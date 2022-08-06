STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.01

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.01 ($37.12) and traded as high as €39.28 ($40.49). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €38.65 ($39.85), with a volume of 1,541,182 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($49.48) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($49.48) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($39.18) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.78) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

