Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Shares Down 4%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 142,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 332,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Stryve Foods Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.54.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Stryve Foods
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth $32,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.