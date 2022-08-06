Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Shares Down 4%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 142,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 332,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stryve Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ted Casey acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryve Foods news, Director Ted Casey bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,061.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,645.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 318,523 shares of company stock worth $362,588 in the last ninety days. 50.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth $32,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

