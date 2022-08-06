SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 84,494 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

