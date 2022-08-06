Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) will release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SGC stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $299.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Superior Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,527,015.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 11,004 shares of company stock worth $169,341 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 373,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

