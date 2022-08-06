Switch (SWCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Switch to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Switch has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Switch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Switch Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SWCH opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.96 and a beta of 0.64. Switch has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,014,000. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Switch

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 148.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 51.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $691,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

