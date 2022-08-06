Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get Symbotic alerts:

SYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Symbotic Trading Down 2.5 %

Symbotic Company Profile

Shares of SYM stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08.

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.