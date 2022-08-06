Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Symbotic Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.