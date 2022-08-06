Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,432,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,068 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 235,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 90,634 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.