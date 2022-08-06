Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading Down 0.7%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.39. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Tantalus Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$61.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.37.
About Tantalus Systems
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.
