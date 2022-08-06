Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
TSE:TKO opened at C$1.36 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.16.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
