Taseko Mines (TKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.36 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.16.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.73.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

