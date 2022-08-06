Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.41 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tattooed Chef Price Performance
TTCF opened at $7.64 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
