TD Securities Increases Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $21.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 81.19% from the stock’s current price.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $30.07.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Altice USA by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 45,443 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

