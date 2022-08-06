Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,585,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,613,922.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

VIZIO Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VZIO opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.70.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZIO. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

