Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.37. Teekay shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 338,309 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $111.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 104.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.