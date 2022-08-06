Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.37. Teekay shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 338,309 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Teekay Stock Up 3.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 104.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.