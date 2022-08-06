Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Allbirds Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.