Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.9 %

TER stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

