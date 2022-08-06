The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,004.67

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,004.67 ($49.07) and traded as high as GBX 4,216 ($51.66). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,105 ($50.30), with a volume of 180,104 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($54.53) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($67.82) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($57.16) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,783.75 ($58.62).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,001.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,004.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,657 ($44.81) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($723,602.94).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

