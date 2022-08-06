The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $330.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

EL stock opened at $270.74 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

