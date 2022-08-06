The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

