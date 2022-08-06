The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €64.30 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.30 ($66.29) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.20) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.20) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($80.41) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

ETR G24 opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.61. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($75.63).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

