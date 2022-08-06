The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $67.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

BDC stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 183,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

