The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

