The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.81

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.36. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 39,607 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.09%. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

