The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 225.5% in the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 104,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 72,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LSXMA opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

