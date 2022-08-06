The Marcus Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MCS opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marcus by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 213,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in Marcus by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 786,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

