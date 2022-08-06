The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.60-$0.72 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $442.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.88 and a beta of 2.38.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

