The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $9.73. The Weir Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 5,012 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.63) to GBX 1,580 ($19.36) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 2,275 ($27.88) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,042.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

