Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Sells $486,153.36 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMO stock opened at $590.26 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.03 and a 200-day moving average of $557.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

