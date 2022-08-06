TheStreet Upgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 2.3 %

PCRX stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,317 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

