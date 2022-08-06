TheStreet Upgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to B-

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 2.3 %

PCRX stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,317 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

