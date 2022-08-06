Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Trading Down 6.1%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 23,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 166,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
