Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Trading Down 6.1%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 23,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 166,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.