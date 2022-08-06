TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $242.00 at Truist Financial

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $196.63 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,421,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.