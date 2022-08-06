Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Purchases C$455,225.40 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,225.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$505,806.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 120,934 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$995,891.49.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 33,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,482.87.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$311.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7647762 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.